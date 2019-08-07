Bessemer Group Lifted Its Getty Rlty New (GTY) Position; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Telos Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.56 Million

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% . The institutional investor held 89,200 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 67,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 9,552 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 5.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Acquires 30 Properties for $52 M; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Amends And Restates Senior Unsecured Credit Agreement; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Rev $32.1M; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $214.18. About 218,914 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,911 shares to 182,666 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings.