Bessemer Group Increases Position in Dynex Cap New (DX); Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Upped Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Stake by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Declined

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Dynex Cap Inc New (DX) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 57,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 204,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 147,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Dynex Cap Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 401,850 shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 16.54% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 47,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 138,592 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 91,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 374,359 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 16/03/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Morgan Stanley holds 43,596 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 780,075 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 6 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 167,997 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 3,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 27,515 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Cambridge Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.04% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Da Davidson Communication holds 0.01% or 23,793 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,953 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 937,410 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $18.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 343,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72M shares, and cut its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $79,279 activity. Shares for $20,566 were bought by Popenoe Smriti Laxman on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold DX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Citigroup stated it has 169,489 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 426 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Qs Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,033 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 73,900 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 188,675 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 206,121 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 78,141 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 4,857 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 178 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 47,841 shares.