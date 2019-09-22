Bessemer Group Increased Weibo Adr (WB) Position; Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Comerica (CMA) Holding as Share Price Declined

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Weibo Corp Adr (WB) by 675525% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 108,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 108,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Weibo Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.65 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 18,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 82,940 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 101,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 3.29 million shares traded or 62.99% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 12/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $99; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees $270M of Benefits From GEAR Up Intiative in FY18; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weibo Earnings: WB Stock Walloped by Q2 Outlook – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Weibo Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WB) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weibo Expands Its Ecosystem With an Instagram Clone – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Reasons to Believe in the Weibo Stock Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bellecapital Intll Limited owns 11,465 shares. Harding Loevner LP invested in 0.29% or 1.47M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 4,825 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Limited holds 47,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 37,227 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 20,192 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 6,173 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 0.01% or 7,624 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitalty Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 3,900 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $291.24M for 8.46 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual earnings per share reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CMA shares while 164 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 124.03 million shares or 0.67% more from 123.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 208,140 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 37,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability holds 0.19% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) or 58,700 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 7 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 373,909 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 17,071 shares stake. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp accumulated 0.01% or 26,791 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech owns 121,626 shares. Btim owns 190,819 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Corporation invested in 0.07% or 44,636 shares. Ci Invs has 14,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has 1,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6,356 shares to 51,656 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 254,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,324 shares, and has risen its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).