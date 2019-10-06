Bessemer Group Increased Unum Group (UNM) Position by $819,225; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stock Price Rose, Orleans Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $960,960

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 45.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 8,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.69 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 231.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 24,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 35,552 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 10,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1.15 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM); 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 10/03/2018 – #3 Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold UNM shares while 126 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 192.57 million shares or 2.71% more from 187.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 104,742 shares. 2.51 million were accumulated by Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com. International Group Inc has 73,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 349,247 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Oppenheimer accumulated 69,598 shares. Fund reported 315,876 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp stated it has 19,556 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Srb holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 14,321 shares. Synovus Financial owns 1,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking stated it has 34,454 shares. New York-based Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 45,245 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.26% or 62,294 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,431 shares to 94,044 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,751 shares, and cut its stake in Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $132.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,235 shares to 6,830 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Healthcare (NYSE:UNH) by 1,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,660 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Corp (NYSE:MMM).