Bessemer Group Increased By $1.01 Million Its Tredegar (TG) Position; Force Capital Management Has Lifted By $968,870 Its Autonation (AN) Stake

Bessemer Group Inc increased Tredegar Corp Inc (TG) stake by 684.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc acquired 63,000 shares as Tredegar Corp Inc (TG)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 72,200 shares with $1.17M value, up from 9,200 last quarter. Tredegar Corp Inc now has $575.65M valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 14,267 shares traded. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has declined 34.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TG News: 06/03/2018 Tredegar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Tredegar 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Tredegar Board Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tredegar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TG); 28/03/2018 – Bonnell Aluminum Announces New Vice President of Sales and Marketing; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Tredegar May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 6 Yrs

Force Capital Management Llc increased Autonation Inc (AN) stake by 141.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Force Capital Management Llc acquired 27,682 shares as Autonation Inc (AN)’s stock rose 18.76%. The Force Capital Management Llc holds 47,207 shares with $1.69 million value, up from 19,525 last quarter. Autonation Inc now has $4.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 149,933 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 51,548 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 9,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,183 shares. 285,823 are held by Ws Lllp. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 72,402 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 12,926 shares. Highbridge Management Ltd Liability Company reported 31,213 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt accumulated 14,490 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). 556,307 are owned by Northern Tru Corp. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 56,995 shares in its portfolio. 756,603 were accumulated by Check Mngmt Ca. Services Automobile Association holds 9,193 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 2,384 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech accumulated 1,400 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity. On Friday, July 26 JACKSON MICHAEL J sold $3.13 million worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 64,462 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $15,827 activity. Waleski Anne G bought $15,827 worth of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) on Thursday, May 23.