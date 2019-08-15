Bessemer Group Holds Holding in J2 Global (JCOM); Shah Capital Management Holding in Avon Products (AVP) Has Decreased by $4.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 9,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 86,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51 million, up from 77,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 427,457 shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 7.77 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83M, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 5.92M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – IN CONNECTION WITH AGREEMENT, BARINGTON GROUP WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF NOMINATION FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Enters into Nomination Agreement With Shah Capital Mgmt., Barington Capital Group and Affiliates; 27/03/2018 – Avon Nominates Barington Head to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 8,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,286 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 818,884 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The owns 229,787 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 28,747 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 7,255 shares. Burney holds 0.12% or 21,995 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 645,266 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 209,361 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,345 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 637,123 shares. Scout Invs Incorporated has 0.14% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Regions holds 5,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 129,443 shares to 62,112 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 34,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,532 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Bk Blairs (NASDAQ:UCBI).