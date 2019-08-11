Bessemer Group Holding in W P Carey Com (WPC) Lifted by $3.32 Million as Stock Value Rose; Allstate Upped Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $3.19 Million

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 264.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 33,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 46,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 12,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 42,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 77,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 493,207 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 9,336 shares to 13,415 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,226 shares, and cut its stake in Equitran Midstream Corp.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 96,335 shares to 6,071 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 32,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,815 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).