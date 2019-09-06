Bessemer Group Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raised Its Stake in Flir Sys (FLIR) by $454,960

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 40.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 9,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 33,398 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 23,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 62,297 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 7,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 559,792 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.39M, down from 567,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.50M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,196 shares to 43,679 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 28,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,700 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 28,148 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 195,487 shares. Sei holds 201,441 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Eagle Asset Inc owns 1.62M shares. Quantbot Tech LP has invested 0.49% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Cibc World Mkts Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 80,500 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,362 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 18,228 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 47,923 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co accumulated 57,290 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 62,300 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged (DXJ) by 25,841 shares to 28,135 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 24,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.12% or 447,746 shares in its portfolio. Prospector Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.5% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Smith Salley And Associate owns 124,809 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 634,052 shares. International Ca holds 0.53% or 102,285 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Monetary Mngmt Gp Inc owns 3,295 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,649 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 408,592 shares. Hanson Doremus, Vermont-based fund reported 20,997 shares. Security National Trust holds 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 8,300 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 1.55% or 69,200 shares in its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3.30M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,562 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.67 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.