Bessemer Group Holding in Roper Technologies (ROP) Has Upped by $64.66 Million; Johnston Asset Management Maintains Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN)

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21.13 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18M, up from 14.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 1.53M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 142.6B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BANK’S SHARE OF BANKING SECTOR’S EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON GROUP WAS LESS THAN 10 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 03/04/2018 – ED STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER – CNBC TV-18, CITING; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 5751.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 189,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 192,914 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.97 million, up from 3,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $374.82. About 30,261 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson has 14,799 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Saturna Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 88 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 11,568 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell, a Washington-based fund reported 1,715 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 2,521 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 144 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 46,168 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.34% or 99,341 shares in its portfolio. 4,690 are owned by Neumann Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 5,064 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 43,818 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,376 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 6,228 shares to 623,681 shares, valued at $106.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 12,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,829 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.