Bessemer Group Has Upped Its Providence Svc (PRSC) Position; Equifax (EFX) Shorts Lowered By 9.11%

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) had a decrease of 9.11% in short interest. EFX’s SI was 4.14M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.11% from 4.55M shares previously. With 801,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX)’s short sellers to cover EFX’s short positions. The SI to Equifax Inc’s float is 3.46%. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 513,470 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 16/05/2018 – SLAUGHTER CITES SMITH’S CONFLICTS EXTENDING BEYOND EQUIFAX; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 22/03/2018 – Racing to the Dealership: Baby Boomers and Millennials Show Off Their Credit Savvy in New Survey; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi; 21/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – JOHN GAMBLE, JEFF DODGE & TREVOR BURNS WILL BE MEETING WITH INVESTORS IN LOS ANGELES ON MAY 24 & IN KANSAS CITY ON MAY 25; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c

Bessemer Group Inc increased Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) stake by 152.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc acquired 20,600 shares as Providence Svc Corp (PRSC)’s stock declined 14.84%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 34,140 shares with $2.28 million value, up from 13,540 last quarter. Providence Svc Corp now has $793.86M valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 37,064 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Net $38.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Providence Service Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRSC); 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CONSOLIDATION; 07/03/2018 Matrix Medical Network puts a 40-foot Mobile Clinic into a 20-foot Exhibit Booth; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE, OVER WHICH TIME IMPLEMENTATION COSTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT EARNINGS; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Net $5.43M; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company has market cap of $17.84 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Information Solutions , International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Kraft Heinz Co stake by 2.67M shares to 7,482 valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 3,122 shares and now owns 379,433 shares. Reinsurance Group Amer (NYSE:RGA) was reduced too.

