Bessemer Group Has Upped Holding in American Tower (AMT) by $4.36 Million as Shares Rose; Patten & Patten Has Upped Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 22,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.55 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212.56. About 1.18M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 2.03M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 14,383 shares to 160,886 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 2,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,133 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 27,890 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 1,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Accuvest Advsrs owns 8,192 shares. Legacy Private holds 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,620 shares. Dana Advsr owns 164,722 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.9% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 21,565 shares. 78,603 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 2.39% or 21,005 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 3.81M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.14% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cohen Steers stated it has 4.61% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 59,536 were reported by Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri. Cap Guardian Tru Co stated it has 491,654 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communication by 5,750 shares to 13,520 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,601 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W And Inc reported 155,439 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 1.15% or 1.52M shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). C M Bidwell Associate reported 203 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 29,124 are owned by Covington Advsrs Inc. Cwh Capital Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 17,504 shares. Fred Alger Management owns 26,264 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Inc reported 145,339 shares. Wellington Shields & Comm Limited Liability Co invested in 15,640 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Regent Management Limited Liability Corp owns 50,771 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,579 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt owns 72,135 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.