Bessemer Group Has Upped By $576,400 Its Systemax Com (SYX) Holding; MATEON THERAPEUTICS (MATN) Shorts Raised By 800%

Bessemer Group Inc increased Systemax Inc Com (SYX) stake by 149.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc acquired 26,200 shares as Systemax Inc Com (SYX)’s stock declined 11.43%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 43,700 shares with $989,000 value, up from 17,500 last quarter. Systemax Inc Com now has $714.52 million valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 76,516 shares traded or 27.26% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:MATN) had an increase of 800% in short interest. MATN’s SI was 4,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 800% from 500 shares previously. With 47,900 avg volume, 0 days are for MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s short sellers to cover MATN’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.05% or $0.019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.191. About 6,374 shares traded. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Mateon enters into merger agreement with Oncotelic – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Mateon completes Oncotelic tie-up – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.68 million. The Company’s principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 637,366 shares to 1.04 million valued at $166.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) stake by 16,899 shares and now owns 11,500 shares. Us Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.