Bessemer Group Has Trimmed Parker (PH) Holding By $358,245; Harsco (HSC) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Parker (PH) stake by 49.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc sold 2,095 shares as Parker (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 2,133 shares with $366,000 value, down from 4,228 last quarter. Parker now has $20.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $158.03. About 778,316 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.95 TO $10.15, EST. $9.97; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Harsco Corp (HSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 105 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 97 sold and decreased stock positions in Harsco Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 67.18 million shares, up from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harsco Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 76 Increased: 69 New Position: 36.

More notable recent Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Harsco Corporation’s (NYSE:HSC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Harsco to Participate in Multiple Investor Conferences During August – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Harsco Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:HSC – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 2.64% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation for 717,908 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 140,000 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 1.73% invested in the company for 1.70 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 255,170 shares.

The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 860,255 shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Harsco Corporation (HSC) has declined 4.83% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corporation Announces $75 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 02/05/2018 – HARSCO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 30C TO 35C, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Corp Announces $75 M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO BUYS ALTEK FOR £45M

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. It has a 13.66 P/E ratio. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as makes industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $72,473 activity.

Bessemer Group Inc increased Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bond (TLT) stake by 11,500 shares to 15,660 valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO) stake by 139,800 shares and now owns 200,500 shares. Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Parker-Hannifin has $19000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $175.43’s average target is 11.01% above currents $158.03 stock price. Parker-Hannifin had 17 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of PH in report on Monday, July 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corporation reported 4,105 shares stake. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wagner Bowman Management has 2,053 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management invested in 1.62 million shares or 1.53% of the stock. Aqr Management Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 145,032 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 25,168 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Fruth Investment Management. First Personal Ser holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Ci reported 156,931 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 35,042 shares. Westwood Management Il owns 5,200 shares. Td Asset holds 0.06% or 211,725 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Tru Com Of Vermont has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).