Bessemer Group Has Trimmed Ltc Pptys (LTC) Position By $639,000; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Ltc Pptys Inc (LTC) stake by 21.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc sold 14,200 shares as Ltc Pptys Inc (LTC)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 50,400 shares with $2.31M value, down from 64,600 last quarter. Ltc Pptys Inc now has $1.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 98,452 shares traded. LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has risen 10.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LTC News: 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 75C; 23/04/2018 – DJ LTC Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTC); 01/05/2018 – LTC Sells Portfolio of Six Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $67.5 M; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q EPS 51c; 09/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $41.8M, EST. $42.0M; 06/03/2018 LTC Properties Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 09/05/2018 – LTC Properties 1Q Rev $41.8M; 13/03/2018 – LTC Properties at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 01/05/2018 – LTC SELLS PORTFOLIO OF SIX ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE; 23/05/2018 – LTC PROPERTIES INC LTC.N : RBC CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Bank of America maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. See Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $54.0000 Initiates Coverage On

20/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $63 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LTC shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.15% less from 29.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 54,991 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) for 2,855 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 61,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 4,660 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp has 5,511 shares. 86,160 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Cwm Limited reported 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC). Axa holds 197,545 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 3,261 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company accumulated 0% or 659 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Bessemer Group Inc increased Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) stake by 177,337 shares to 1.64 million valued at $30.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Great Southern Bancorp In (NASDAQ:GSBC) stake by 9,400 shares and now owns 32,500 shares. Agilysys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AGYS) was raised too.

More notable recent LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LTC Q2 rental revenue rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Pays A 0.4% In Just 3 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medical Properties Trust: Another Strong Buy Pick Revealed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 7.82M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest has 48,878 shares. Wade G W Incorporated holds 19,522 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 107,907 are held by Jp Marvel Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Dorsey Whitney Tru Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,754 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 851,920 shares. Moreover, Petrus Lta has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fairfield Bush & reported 12,999 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 12,182 are held by Oakworth. Bartlett & Ltd Llc reported 498,123 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bangor National Bank & Trust has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.03% or 64,938 shares. Decatur Management Incorporated owns 150,053 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 93,959 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd Co, Kansas-based fund reported 5,321 shares.