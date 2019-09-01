Bessemer Group Has Trimmed Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding; Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Rolls-Royce Group PLC (LON:RR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rolls-Royce Group PLC has GBX 1367 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 1237’s average target is 60.40% above currents GBX 771.2 stock price. Rolls-Royce Group PLC had 27 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Conviction Buy” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 7. See Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 1367.00 New Target: GBX 1239.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1367.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Conviction Buy Old Target: GBX 1291.00 New Target: GBX 1367.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 650.00 New Target: GBX 600.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1160.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 63.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc sold 7,021 shares as Ppg Industries Inc (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 3,956 shares with $446,000 value, down from 10,977 last quarter. Ppg Industries Inc now has $25.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.79. About 762,503 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY WAS TERMINATED AS OF MAY 10, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40’s average target is 3.26% above currents $110.79 stock price. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 22 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, March 22. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $106 target.

Bessemer Group Inc increased Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stake by 94,700 shares to 110,700 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 108,323 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $378.94 million for 17.10 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Llc accumulated 1,058 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc reported 353,317 shares stake. Arrow Financial holds 476 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 760 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 0% or 340 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.1% or 800,860 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 26,322 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 7,369 were reported by Sumitomo Life. Live Your Vision Ltd reported 100 shares stake. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.16% or 61,146 shares. 15,866 are held by First National Trust Co. 1.27 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership. American Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, makes, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 14.88 billion GBP. The firm operates through Civil Aerospace, Defence Aerospace, Power Systems, Marine, and Nuclear divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Civil Aerospace segment provides commercial aero engines, such as airlines, business aviation, and helicopter engines for various sectors of the airline and corporate jet markets, as well as aftermarket services.

The stock increased 2.25% or GBX 17 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 771.2. About 4.22M shares traded. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.