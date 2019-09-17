Bessemer Group Has Trimmed Annaly Mtg Mgmt Com (NLY) Position By $2.52 Million; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM)

Among 6 analysts covering Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ashmore Group PLC has GBX 540 highest and GBX 400 lowest target. GBX 502.67’s average target is 3.56% above currents GBX 485.4 stock price. Ashmore Group PLC had 25 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 10. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral”. Berenberg maintained the shares of ASHM in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 420 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Shore Capital maintained the shares of ASHM in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 10 with “Equal Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Add” on Friday, July 12. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 28. See Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 490.00 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 540.00 New Target: GBX 520.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 New Target: GBX 480.00 Unchanged

06/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 450.00 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 Upgrade

02/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 505.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 465.00 New Target: GBX 540.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 450.00 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 470.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Downgrade

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Annaly Mtg Mgmt Inc Com (NLY) stake by 14.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc sold 280,134 shares as Annaly Mtg Mgmt Inc Com (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 1.67M shares with $15.20M value, down from 1.95M last quarter. Annaly Mtg Mgmt Inc Com now has $12.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 15.54M shares traded or 8.42% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS

Another recent and important Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) news was published by Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Four clues to the competitive moat at Ashmore Group plc – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 12, 2019.

The stock increased 2.62% or GBX 12.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 485.4. About 2.92 million shares traded or 70.38% up from the average. Ashmore Group PLC (LON:ASHM) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ashmore Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 3.46 billion GBP. The firm primarily provides its services to retail and institutional clients. It has a 19.42 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Hamilton Thomas Edward had bought 90,000 shares worth $852,294 on Friday, May 17. $2.89 million worth of stock was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6. $24,936 worth of stock was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. On Tuesday, May 14 Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 50,000 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc increased Schwab International Equit (SCHF) stake by 10,857 shares to 3.92 million valued at $125.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) stake by 2,866 shares and now owns 3,941 shares. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was raised too.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $364.05M for 8.77 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.70M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 43.63M were reported by State Street Corporation. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0.54% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 1.01 million are owned by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 127,997 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 10.53M shares. 219,866 are owned by Pnc Service Grp Inc. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Aviance Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 24,767 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 41,302 are held by Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 345 were accumulated by Cordasco Financial. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 0% or 1,215 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Annaly Capital Management has $11 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 10.26% above currents $8.77 stock price. Annaly Capital Management had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 3. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.