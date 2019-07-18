Bessemer Group Has Lowered Nic (EGOV) Position By $2.49 Million; Endo Health Solutions (ENDP) Sentiment Is 0.85

Endo Health Solutions Inc (ENDP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 87 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 102 sold and trimmed equity positions in Endo Health Solutions Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 207.74 million shares, down from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Endo Health Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 69 Increased: 60 New Position: 27.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Nic Inc (EGOV) stake by 44.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc sold 146,764 shares as Nic Inc (EGOV)’s stock declined 5.24%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 186,221 shares with $3.18 million value, down from 332,985 last quarter. Nic Inc now has $1.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 110,882 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 20/04/2018 – Nebraskans Save the Earth with Smartphones and Computers; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Expands Industry Partnerships to Drive OCP NIC 3.0; 04/04/2018 – Apply Online Now for the 2018 Maine Moose Permit Lottery; 14/03/2018 – National Online Registries Launches Revamped Insurance Filing Website; 29/05/2018 – South Carolina Office of the Comptroller Website Ranks No. 9 in National Review of State Transparency Websites; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNlC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 39,518 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Btim Corporation accumulated 0.27% or 1.16 million shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 206,101 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 114,984 shares. Everence Cap has 0.04% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 11,920 shares. Amer Cap invested in 0.01% or 17,805 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 0.1% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 61,652 shares. 271,312 are owned by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 4,612 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru holds 0% or 2,643 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Anchor Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 38,891 shares. 1.85M are held by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NIC Inc. (EGOV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MIXT or EGOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Share Price Is Down 13% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Five District Courts Added to Arkansas Online Court Payment System – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NIC Inc. (EGOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. EGOV’s profit will be $12.05M for 23.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by NIC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc increased Community Tr Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) stake by 13,900 shares to 42,500 valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wd 40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) stake by 22,326 shares and now owns 23,700 shares. Veeva Sys Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VEEV) was raised too.

Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc. holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Endo International plc for 22.15 million shares. Chou Associates Management Inc. owns 880,000 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deltec Asset Management Llc has 2.56% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.88% in the stock. Orbimed Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.17 million shares.

The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.325. About 2.45 million shares traded. Endo International plc (ENDP) has risen 6.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 28/05/2018 – Camurus AB: Camurus announces NDA resubmission of weekly and monthly buprenorphine depots to FDA; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at Am; 17/05/2018 – Olympus Expands Its Endoscope Reprocessing Portfolio to Include ChanlDry Drying Cabinet, Endo SafeStack Transport Cart and Visu; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 16/04/2018 – Right On Brands (RTON) Forms Joint Venture To Launch ENDO Labs; 27/04/2018 – ENDO: SIGNIFICANT NUMBER IN STUDY SATISFIED OR VERY SATISFIED; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo

Analysts await Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. ENDP’s profit will be $106.31 million for 1.77 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Endo International plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.32% negative EPS growth.