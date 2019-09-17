Bessemer Group Has Lowered Icf Intl (ICFI) Position by $12.16 Million; Stock Rose; Coastline Trust Co Has Cut Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position as Market Value Rose

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 78.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 168,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 46,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 215,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 77,920 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 4,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.45M, down from 49,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $158.17. About 1.48 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 122,811 shares to 123,432 shares, valued at $38.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs Co reported 133,807 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 889,505 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 41,218 shares. Synovus Financial reported 15,814 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 6,500 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 47,113 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 61,603 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset reported 35,028 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 3,478 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 22,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Management Corp invested in 8,777 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Group Inc invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). First Interstate National Bank has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 229 shares. 160,296 were reported by Stifel Finance.

Analysts await ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ICFI’s profit will be $20.30M for 17.79 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by ICF International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.34% EPS growth.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferre by 41,055 shares to 267,915 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (BIV).