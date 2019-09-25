Bessemer Group Has Lifted Murphy Oil (MUR) Holding by $342,168; Stock Value Declined; Moon Capital Management Increases Stake in Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 565 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 31,295 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 billion, up from 30,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 264,785 shares traded or 38.45% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE SEES DEAL TO GENERATE $45M IN ANNUALIZED REV; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Murphy Oil (MUR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 14,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 246,667 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 232,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Murphy Oil for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 4.33M shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MURPHY OIL 1Q PRODUCTION 168 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 0.3% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 11,939 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 6,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And holds 0% or 3,880 shares. 887,894 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mngmt. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.03% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc reported 0.09% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 9,797 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 9,438 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Svcs Inc accumulated 1,152 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp holds 69,399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 163,449 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 210 shares to 3,226 shares, valued at $643.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,723 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (NYSE:BF.B) by 11,729 shares to 831,164 shares, valued at $46.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Ftse All (VEU) by 40,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,600 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).