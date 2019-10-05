Bessemer Group Has Lifted Allstate (ALL) Position by $1.97 Million as Stock Value Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Boston Research & Management Has Upped Stake

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 19,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 88,952 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05M, up from 69,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.46. About 1.56 million shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 33,606 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 30,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Llc holds 329 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.27% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 471,683 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 4,658 were reported by Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Llc. 74,938 were reported by Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. 339,951 are owned by Hsbc Pcl. Community National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 560 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited accumulated 3,240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 16,700 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.32% or 73,380 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 44,223 shares. 1.62M are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Stratos Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 8,128 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.39% or 5,586 shares in its portfolio.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) by 46,800 shares to 51,700 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares China Lrge (FXI) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,410 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 33,717 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt has invested 1.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 75,565 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. 42,349 were accumulated by Palladium Partners Ltd Company. Canandaigua Commercial Bank stated it has 102,648 shares. 771 are owned by Shine Inv Advisory. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 82,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Financial Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Motco stated it has 2,554 shares. Highstreet Asset owns 17,373 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,489 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,198 shares. Halsey Associates Inc Ct has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 6.91M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Lpl Fin Lc reported 0.09% stake.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.