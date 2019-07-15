Bessemer Group Has Lifted Alexanders (ALX) Stake by $676,800; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Vestor Capital Lifted Stake

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 7,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 32,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.39. About 427,117 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Alexanders Inc (ALX) by 111.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 1,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Alexanders Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $372.1. About 11,841 shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) has risen 0.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ALX News: 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Adj FFO/Share $5.36; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s: Taxes Related to 2012 Sale of Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 14/03/2018 Axios: Exclusive: Alexander’s ACA market stabilization proposal; 26/03/2018 – MI House GOP: House approves Rep. Alexander’s bill to safeguard bicyclists on Michigan roads; 30/04/2018 – Alexander’s 1Q Rev $57.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alexander’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALX); 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Committee hears Rep. Alexander’s bill strengthening Legislature’s oversight of FOIA requests

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr invested in 226 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 136,585 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 3,613 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc reported 31,990 shares stake. Luminus Mngmt stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Scharf Investments Llc, California-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 1,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 25,934 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust accumulated 0.01% or 685 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 0.13% or 26,660 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 702,259 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares to 56,585 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,919 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Positive Train Control Interoperability Still Far From A Reality – Benzinga” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern upgraded as Mexico trade deal suggests stock returns to pre-Trump valuations – MarketWatch” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Offers The Best Potential Return Among Railroad Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold ALX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 1.74 million shares or 4.39% more from 1.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Limited Liability reported 1,136 shares stake. Tower Llc (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Management Limited Com reported 0% stake. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). 697 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Principal Finance has 847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 6 shares. The New York-based Ems Cap Limited Partnership has invested 2.65% in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX). 12 were accumulated by Denali Ltd. 18,572 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 5,667 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.