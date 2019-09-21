Bessemer Group Has Increased Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $3.33 Million as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Increased World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Position

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 455.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 17,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 21,072 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 3,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 875,952 shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69 million, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.01M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71,350 shares to 348,850 shares, valued at $46.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,057 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,008 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Advisory Services Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 283 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 78,163 shares. Friess Assocs Lc accumulated 211,523 shares or 1.11% of the stock. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Jag Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.97% or 118,721 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 528,249 shares. Navellier owns 7,363 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 86,848 are owned by Nomura Inc. Pointstate Capital Lp reported 6,900 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 27,677 shares. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Management Ltd reported 79,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 165 shares or 0% of all its holdings.