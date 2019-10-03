Bessemer Group Has Increased By $520,000 Its Hackett Group (HCKT) Position; Element Solutions (ESI) Shorts Decreased By 8.39%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) had a decrease of 8.39% in short interest. ESI’s SI was 17.07 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 8.39% from 18.64 million shares previously. With 2.63M avg volume, 7 days are for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s short sellers to cover ESI’s short positions. The SI to Element Solutions Inc’s float is 6.59%. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 2.50 million shares traded or 27.77% up from the average. Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has declined 18.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Bessemer Group Inc increased Hackett Group Inc (HCKT) stake by 58.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc acquired 32,500 shares as Hackett Group Inc (HCKT)’s stock rose 5.94%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 88,217 shares with $1.48M value, up from 55,717 last quarter. Hackett Group Inc now has $491.14 million valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 85,228 shares traded. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has declined 3.41% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HCKT News: 10/04/2018 – Hackett: Procurement Has Narrowed Digital Capabilities Gap, But Making Progress in 2018 May be Challenging; 15/03/2018 – Hackett: HR Focused on Unlocking Value of Digital Transformation; But Less than Half Have the Necessary Resources & Skills in Place; 21/05/2018 – Ford’s Hackett faces tough test in trying to drive change; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in Hackett Group; 02/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO Jim Hackett finds himself trying to refocus the automaker; 08/05/2018 – Hackett Group Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 23/03/2018 – Hackett Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ford’s new CEO, Jim Hackett, announced a bold strategic move for America’s most enduring automaker: abandoning the car business

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. It currently has negative earnings. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Merit Medical Sys (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 16,145 shares to 42,200 valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) stake by 15,851 shares and now owns 6,067 shares. Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) was reduced too.

