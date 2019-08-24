Bessemer Group Has Decreased Taiwan Semi Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Position by $401,280; Stock Value Declined; American International Group Has Boosted Its Holding in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $11.90 Million

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semi Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 10,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 49,608 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semi Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 31,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 204,218 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.89M, up from 172,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 3,999 shares to 98,101 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S(Plus)P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,831 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 146,000 shares. Bailard accumulated 10,083 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,995 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. West Coast Fincl Ltd holds 0.35% or 3,855 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South State holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,017 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,791 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. The Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Inc has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rothschild Invest Corp Il stated it has 39,453 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com reported 0.23% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,983 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 1.84% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Moore invested in 8,814 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 22,904 shares.