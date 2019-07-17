Bessemer Group Has Decreased Holding in Quidel (QDEL) by $1.02 Million; Monarch Partners Asset Management Lifted Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (QDEL) by 67.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 23,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Quidel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 143,242 shares traded. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has declined 4.06% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical QDEL News: 05/03/2018 – QUIDEL GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR POINT-OF-CARE SOFIA® LYME FLUORES; 08/03/2018 – Quidel Announces Private Exchange Transactions; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance for Its Point-of-Care Sofia® Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay for Use with Sofia® 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – QUIDEL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.01; 05/03/2018 – Quidel Receives FDA Clearance For Its Point-of-Care Sofia(R) Lyme Fluorescent Immunoassay For Use With Sofia(R) 2 Instrument; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q EPS 86c; 16/05/2018 – Quidel Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Quidel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 08/05/2018 – Quidel 1Q Adj EPS $1.29

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 29,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 427,067 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, up from 397,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 6.32M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Co accumulated 215 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 1.59M shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.16 million shares. Loeb Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 232,729 shares. Brinker has 0.05% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 94,320 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt reported 0.27% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). World Asset Mngmt accumulated 19,477 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 542,082 shares. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0% or 51 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 556,026 shares stake. Nomura Holdings owns 3,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Advisory Services Net Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 35,055 shares.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 65,444 shares to 182,879 shares, valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 50,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,248 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $437,418 activity. GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR had sold 12,598 shares worth $176,386 on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.29 per share. QDEL’s profit will be $14.34M for 39.43 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Quidel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.39 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold QDEL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 35.42 million shares or 0.80% more from 35.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The owns 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) for 22,323 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 81 shares. 5,946 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 26,822 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 88,679 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,641 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). International Group Incorporated holds 21,801 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 1,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). Barclays Plc invested in 14,865 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL). D E Shaw & Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr Real Estate by 18,914 shares to 142,748 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Csg Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS).