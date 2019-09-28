Bessemer Group Has Cut Its Stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by $11.78 Million as Stock Rose; Visteon (VC) Holder Springowl Associates Has Lifted Its Holding by $609,000 as Stock Value Rose

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.04. About 320,494 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 368,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.90M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 655,197 shares traded or 37.34% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. EQC’s profit will be $20.73 million for 50.32 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Equity Commonwealth for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 5,498 shares to 26,692 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 101,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth Declares Special Cash Distribution of $3.50 Per Common Share – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth declares $3.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Continues to Slowly Empty Out Its Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Continues to Slowly Liquidate Its Portfolio – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Cannabis Stocks on a Slight High After Passage of SAFE Banking Act – Fortune” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Visteon Shares Plunged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 2.59M shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 635,353 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,188 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability holds 124,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Pcl invested in 51,743 shares or 0% of the stock. Robecosam Ag holds 491,500 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management reported 0.06% stake. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 6,548 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.12% or 16,754 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 20,956 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 111,315 shares. 3,517 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc holds 3,500 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020.