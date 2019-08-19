Bessemer Group Has Cut Exelon (EXC) Position by $14.59 Million; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Holding In Cme Group (CME) Was Has Boosted

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 291,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.53 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 197,991 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 24/05/2018 – EXELON: THREE MILE ISLAND, DRESDEN DID NOT CLEAR IN AUCTION; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $214.74. About 54,642 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 08/05/2018 – NYMEX U.S. CRUDE OIL AND HEATING OIL FUTURES SETTLEMENTS DELAYED – CME NOTICE; 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO NEAR ACCORD ON $5.7 BILLION TAKEOVER OF NEX – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilysys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 22,700 shares to 57,600 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,084 are held by Hudock Grp Limited Co. Opus Investment invested in 56,000 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co has 227,089 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.07% or 3.42M shares. Sterling Lc holds 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 212,547 shares. Natixis owns 352,902 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Park Avenue Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 406 shares. Duncker Streett & accumulated 8,376 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mai Capital Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.06M shares. Edgar Lomax Co Va reported 2.8% stake.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited has 11,925 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Leavell Invest Mngmt has invested 0.59% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dubuque National Bank Tru Commerce accumulated 152 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Banque Pictet And Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,975 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd owns 8,460 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cipher LP reported 44,993 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.47 million shares. Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 39,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Of Vermont reported 44,180 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. 3,427 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 1.82 million shares for 2.48% of their portfolio.