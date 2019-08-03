Bessemer Group Has Boosted By $6.51 Million Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering The Progressive (PGR)

Bessemer Group Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 12.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc acquired 34,442 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 318,131 shares with $60.42M value, up from 283,689 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $163.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Janney Capital on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. See The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $59 Initiate

13/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $96.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $80 New Target: $84 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Progressive (PGR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Increase Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold The Progressive Corporation shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.69 million are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P, California-based fund reported 4,230 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 39,323 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,909 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. James Investment Rech Inc holds 0.01% or 1,960 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited accumulated 1,240 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 211,600 shares. 91,636 are held by Brown Advisory. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.28% or 330,400 shares. Orleans Management La holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 18,432 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 5,031 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cibc Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 11,638 are owned by Two Sigma.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.58 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 14.56 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. 292 shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R, worth $19,663.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. Longbow maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Monday, February 25. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by Bank of America. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 1.56% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hrt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 8,461 shares. 40,420 were reported by Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept. Todd Asset Management Lc has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cap Ca holds 1,584 shares. Altfest L J & Inc reported 16,785 shares. Hartford Fincl Management invested in 0.17% or 2,606 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,055 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 3.07% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 33,462 shares. Donaldson Capital owns 170,401 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt owns 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,586 shares. Hutchinson Capital Ca invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 77,950 shares. Alta Capital Ltd holds 0.14% or 12,352 shares in its portfolio. Com Of Vermont invested in 0.91% or 55,500 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13.

Bessemer Group Inc decreased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 14,229 shares to 39,509 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) stake by 22,500 shares and now owns 63,500 shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was reduced too.