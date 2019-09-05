Bessemer Group Has Boosted By $1.74 Million Its Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Holding; KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS (KGKG) Sellers Decreased By 85.71% Their Shorts

Bessemer Group Inc increased Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) stake by 11.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bessemer Group Inc acquired 96,655 shares as Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH)’s stock declined 13.75%. The Bessemer Group Inc holds 922,847 shares with $16.99M value, up from 826,192 last quarter. Sally Beauty Hldgs now has $1.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.01% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 457,974 shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has declined 15.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBH); 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Net $61.4M; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Sally Beauty To ‘BB-‘, Outlook Negative; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AT END OF QUARTER, INVENTORY WAS $935.0 MLN, UP 1.9% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SAYS SALLY HOLDINGS LLC AND SALLY CAPITAL INC MAY OFFER AND SELL DEBT SECURITIES AND GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…

KONA GOLD SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:KGKG) had a decrease of 85.71% in short interest. KGKG’s SI was 45,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 85.71% from 317,000 shares previously. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.0003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0855. About 472,753 shares traded. Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGKG) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kona Gold Solutions announces new distribution partner in California – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distributor in Massachusetts – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Premium Water Corp (OTC: HIPH) CEO Ryan Fishoff discusses Uplisting, Distribution Growth and New CBD/THC Product Launches in Interview with OTCTranscript.com – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kona Gold LLC, focuses on the development of hemp energy drinks, energy patches, hemp apparel, and hemp shampoo. The company has market cap of $60.91 million. It also focuses on engaging in hydroponics activities. It has a 0.71 P/E ratio.

