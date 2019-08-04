Bessemer Group Cut Its Prudential Financial (PRU) Holding by $11.18 Million as Valuation Declined; West Family Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 194,726 shares traded. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 16/03/2018 Summit Midstream Partners, LP Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 122,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.77M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 4.23M shares traded or 127.49% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – HAWAII RENEWS PACT W/PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT TO MANAGE $2.4B PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 30/04/2018 – Two New Jersey youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Ettment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 24,727 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $71.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Safety Ins Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (NYSE:HUM) by 9,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.