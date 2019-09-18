Bessemer Group Continues to Hold Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC); As Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stock Rose, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 38,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 115,658 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54 million, up from 77,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.46. About 1.25 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 03/04/2018 – “I actually do see the correction of another 10 percent happening (and) I think it will be overdue and probably salutary,” David Marsh, managing director and co-founder at think tank OMFIF, told CNBC Tuesday; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.43 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.87. About 1.24 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc by 1.60 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $100.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $29.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk (VT) by 105,960 shares to 220,523 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 1000Grw (IWF) by 2,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,054 shares, and cut its stake in Vngrd Ftse All (VEU).