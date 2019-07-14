Bessemer Group Continues to Hold Stake in James River Group Holdings (JRVR); Chemical Bank Upped Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake by $338,100; Market Valuation Declined

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in James River Group Holdings (JRVR) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 49,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in James River Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 72,534 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (HFC) by 155.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559,000, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 1.46M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Woods Cross Refinery Running at Reduced Rates Due to March 12 Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected

