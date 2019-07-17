Bessemer Group Continues to Hold Holding in Target (TGT); Alpine Associates Management Cut Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 15.68M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 101.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 486,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 968,299 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.72 million, up from 481,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87.85. About 2.93 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 7,144 shares to 1,414 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 825,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Gl Industr (EXI).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

