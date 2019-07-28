Bessemer Group Continues to Hold Holding in Resources Glob Professionl (RECN); Water Asset Management Upped Masco (MAS) Position by $438,555 as Stock Price Rose

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 11,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,193 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61 million shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Resources Glob Professionl (RECN) by 325.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 69,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 21,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Resources Glob Professionl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.41M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 147,898 shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 1.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold RECN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Inc has 22,522 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 405,701 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 290,046 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Com has 352 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc holds 0% or 1,788 shares. 18,398 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 22,671 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited reported 18,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer stated it has 91,100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated holds 220,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,447 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 38,019 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 45,545 shares. 6,878 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park National (NYSEMKT:PRK) by 23,826 shares to 370 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Gl Industr (EXI) by 178,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,750 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV).

