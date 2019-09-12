Berry Plastics Group (BERY) Stock Price Declined While Cohen Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Intrust Bank Na Holding In Chevron New (CVX) Was Has Boosted

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 4,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, up from 37,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44 million shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 6,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 102,648 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 96,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 1.09M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 52,184 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0.13% or 826,900 shares. 1.34M are held by Geode Cap Management. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 16,225 shares. The Illinois-based Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Marshall Wace Llp holds 210,734 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 7,192 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 521,525 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 124,528 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Lpl Financial Limited Liability has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 262,106 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp reported 122,845 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 78,133 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cushing Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, D E Shaw And Com has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested in 3,998 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Company has 2,402 shares. Pictet North America Sa owns 18,134 shares. Cap Ca invested in 0.9% or 30,341 shares. Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 223,311 are owned by Boston Private Wealth. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru owns 108,826 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 2.64% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rothschild Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1,821 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 25,315 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Com has 439,148 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 7,014 shares to 4,727 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Upland Software Inc by 7,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,814 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

