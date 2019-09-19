Berry Plastics Group (BERY) Shareholder Cohen Capital Management Upped Position; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 351,105 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Berry Plastics Group Inc (BERY) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 6,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 102,648 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40M, up from 96,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Plastics Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 951,423 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

More important recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Share Price Increased 101% – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Berry Plastics missed Q3 estimates – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berry Plastics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Global – Risk Adjusted Return Of -25% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Advisory Services Ltd Llc holds 167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anchor Bolt LP holds 5.92% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.17 million shares. 59,403 are held by Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp. 16,179 are owned by Principal Grp. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 36 shares. Counselors has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.33 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 0.69% or 141,789 shares in its portfolio. 1.14M are owned by Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 20,130 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & owns 35 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 2,287 are held by Sg Americas Secs Llc. M&T Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 6,871 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dolphin Pursues Restructuring or Prompt Liquidation of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE TICKER SYMBOL: FSD) – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 33% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 71% – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.