Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.38 N/A 0.60 18.38 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.24 N/A 0.18 5.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Berry Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Berry Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 7.64% and 1.1% respectively. 0.4% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.