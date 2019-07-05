Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|11
|1.38
|N/A
|0.60
|18.38
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|2.24
|N/A
|0.18
|5.05
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Berry Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0.00%
|6.8%
|3.1%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.3%
|18.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Berry Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 7.64% and 1.1% respectively. 0.4% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.89% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0.27%
|-11.2%
|-4.06%
|-20.49%
|18.72%
|26.86%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-7.92%
|-7.92%
|-3.14%
|-12.26%
|-4.81%
|16.25%
For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
Summary
On 8 of the 10 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I.
