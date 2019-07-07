Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

This is a contrast between Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|11
|1.44
|N/A
|0.60
|18.38
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|1
|2.29
|N/A
|0.18
|5.05
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Berry Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0.00%
|6.8%
|3.1%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|0.00%
|18.3%
|18.3%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Berry Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 7.64% and 1.1% respectively. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 26.89% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0.27%
|-11.2%
|-4.06%
|-20.49%
|18.72%
|26.86%
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|-7.92%
|-7.92%
|-3.14%
|-12.26%
|-4.81%
|16.25%
For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
Summary
Berry Petroleum Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 8 of the 10 factors.
