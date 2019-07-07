Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

This is a contrast between Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.44 N/A 0.60 18.38 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 1 2.29 N/A 0.18 5.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Berry Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0.00% 18.3% 18.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Berry Petroleum Corporation and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I are owned by institutional investors at 7.64% and 1.1% respectively. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has 26.89% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86% SandRidge Mississippian Trust I -7.92% -7.92% -3.14% -12.26% -4.81% 16.25%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has stronger performance than SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust I on 8 of the 10 factors.