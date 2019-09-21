Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.35 N/A 0.18 55.06 Parsley Energy Inc. 18 3.05 N/A 0.95 17.46

Demonstrates Berry Petroleum Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Parsley Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Berry Petroleum Corporation is currently more expensive than Parsley Energy Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Parsley Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Liquidity

Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Parsley Energy Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Parsley Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Parsley Energy Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Parsley Energy Inc. is $25.67, which is potential 38.61% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Parsley Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.64% and 96.8%. About 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Parsley Energy Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Parsley Energy Inc. -2.41% -12.73% -13.05% -11.8% -48.19% 3.82%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation was more bullish than Parsley Energy Inc.

Summary

Parsley Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.