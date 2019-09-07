Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

This is a contrast between Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 55.06 Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 12 1.16 N/A 0.32 35.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Berry Petroleum Corporation and Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 12.5% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Goodrich Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Berry Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Goodrich Petroleum Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 80.5% of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. Competitively, Goodrich Petroleum Corporation has 9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Goodrich Petroleum Corporation 3.23% -11.8% -13.98% -14.3% -6.19% -14.74%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Goodrich Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation beats Berry Petroleum Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 156 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 39 fields in 8 states of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 303 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 286 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 2.8 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.