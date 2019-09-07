Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 55.06 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.11 N/A 0.98 16.93

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Equitrans Midstream Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Berry Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Berry Petroleum Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a consensus price target of $19.67, with potential upside of 58.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Berry Petroleum Corporation and Equitrans Midstream Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 7.64% and 87.3% respectively. About 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has 12% stronger performance while Equitrans Midstream Corporation has -17.13% weaker performance.