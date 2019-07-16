Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.43 N/A 0.60 18.38 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.39 N/A 0.56 3.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Berry Petroleum Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc. Denbury Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Berry Petroleum Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Denbury Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 3.1% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 29.9% 6%

Liquidity

Berry Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Denbury Resources Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Denbury Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Denbury Resources Inc.’s average target price is $1.7, while its potential upside is 41.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Berry Petroleum Corporation and Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.64% and 90.3% respectively. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Denbury Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.27% -11.2% -4.06% -20.49% 18.72% 26.86% Denbury Resources Inc. -4.04% -15.93% -1.04% -35.59% -49.87% 11.11%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Denbury Resources Inc.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Denbury Resources Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.