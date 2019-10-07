Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

We are contrasting Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|9
|0.46
|58.44M
|0.18
|55.06
|Altus Midstream Company
|3
|-1.05
|51.01M
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Berry Petroleum Corporation and Altus Midstream Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|640,087,623.22%
|1.7%
|0.9%
|Altus Midstream Company
|1,932,416,562.49%
|-2.1%
|-0.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Altus Midstream Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Berry Petroleum Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Altus Midstream Company.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Altus Midstream Company
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Meanwhile, Altus Midstream Company’s average target price is $5.25, while its potential upside is 107.51%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Altus Midstream Company’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Berry Petroleum Corporation
|-6.76%
|-7.72%
|-11.31%
|-16.24%
|-28.99%
|12%
|Altus Midstream Company
|-12.05%
|-18.73%
|-37.55%
|-60.47%
|-67.74%
|-58.47%
For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Altus Midstream Company had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 12 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Altus Midstream Company.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.