Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

We are contrasting Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 9 0.46 58.44M 0.18 55.06 Altus Midstream Company 3 -1.05 51.01M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Berry Petroleum Corporation and Altus Midstream Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 640,087,623.22% 1.7% 0.9% Altus Midstream Company 1,932,416,562.49% -2.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Altus Midstream Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Altus Midstream Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Altus Midstream Company 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Altus Midstream Company’s average target price is $5.25, while its potential upside is 107.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Altus Midstream Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Altus Midstream Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Altus Midstream Company.