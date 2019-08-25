Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Comparison side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.05 N/A 0.18 55.06 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.85 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 highlights Berry Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berry Petroleum Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Berry Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Berry Petroleum Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has 12% stronger performance while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -31.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.