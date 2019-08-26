Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.05 N/A 0.18 55.06 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Berry Petroleum Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Berry Petroleum Corporation and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 16.8% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -2.09% -14.06% -50.75% -65.77% -78.38% -55.36%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation has 12% stronger performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -55.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.