Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.05 N/A 0.18 55.06 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.14 N/A 0.50 12.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Berry Petroleum Corporation and Evolution Petroleum Corporation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Berry Petroleum Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Berry Petroleum Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Berry Petroleum Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares and 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares. 0.7% are Berry Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Berry Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while Evolution Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.