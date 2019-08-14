Berry Petroleum (BRY) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Amarin Plc – American Depositary Share (AMRN) Lowered By 0.09%

Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BRY) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Berry Petroleum Corp’s current price of $8.61 translates into 1.39% yield. Berry Petroleum Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.61. About 977,377 shares traded or 18.85% up from the average. Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has declined 28.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.99% the S&P500.

Amarin Corporation Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. AMRN’s SI was 25.22 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 25.24 million shares previously. With 6.60 million avg volume, 4 days are for Amarin Corporation Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s short sellers to cover AMRN’s short positions. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 8.14 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Amarin Corporation plc shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 5,371 shares. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Management Ab reported 0.9% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Raymond James Assocs holds 171,133 shares. Raymond James Svcs reported 230,528 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 4.85M shares. 59,792 are owned by West Chester Cap Advsr Inc. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 250 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 357,522 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 135,500 are held by Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 13,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 100 shares. Moreover, Dumont And Blake Advsr has 0.21% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Northern Corporation reported 138,222 shares stake.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amarin Becomes Oversold (AMRN) – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amarin Stock Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leerink likes Amarin in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Amarin Stock Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin: A Spate Of Negative News That Ultimately Does Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $30 target. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of AMRN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 15.

Another recent and important Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bri-Chem’s Financing And Business Turnaround (That’s Already Happened!) Make It A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2018.

Berry Petroleum Corporation, an independent upstream energy company, engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the western United States. The company has market cap of $697.18 million. The company's properties are located in the San Joaquin and Ventura basins, California; Uinta basin, Utah; Piceance basin, Colorado; and east Texas. It has a 8.65 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 3,601 net producing wells.