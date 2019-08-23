Berry Petroleum (BRY) to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019; Gladius Capital Management LP Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Holding

Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:BRY) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:BRY) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Berry Petroleum Corp’s current price of $8.21 translates into 1.46% yield. Berry Petroleum Corp’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 534,765 shares traded. Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has declined 28.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.99% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 66.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 55,718 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 28,377 shares with $3.50 billion value, down from 84,095 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $223.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.73. About 3.62M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 20.53% above currents $117.73 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Barclays Capital maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $150 target. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Mizuho maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.07% or 5,443 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 382,170 shares stake. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). National Pension Ser reported 1.81 million shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 194,415 shares stake. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1,643 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.41% or 64,761 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 1.28M shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 59,593 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Inv Management owns 21,092 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 0.66% or 17,795 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,284 shares. First Business Services has 0.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 7,915 shares.

Berry Petroleum Corporation, an independent upstream energy company, engages in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the western United States. The company has market cap of $664.79 million. The company's properties are located in the San Joaquin and Ventura basins, California; Uinta basin, Utah; Piceance basin, Colorado; and east Texas. It has a 8.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 3,601 net producing wells.