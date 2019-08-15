Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Packaging & Containers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group Inc. 52 0.65 N/A 2.80 16.07 Ball Corporation 62 2.25 N/A 1.44 49.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Berry Global Group Inc. and Ball Corporation. Ball Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Berry Global Group Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Berry Global Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Ball Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 4.5% Ball Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Berry Global Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Ball Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Berry Global Group Inc. are 2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Ball Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Berry Global Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ball Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Berry Global Group Inc. and Ball Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ball Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Berry Global Group Inc.’s average target price is $69, while its potential upside is 77.61%. Competitively the average target price of Ball Corporation is $79.5, which is potential 1.75% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Berry Global Group Inc. seems more appealing than Ball Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.2% of Berry Global Group Inc. shares and 84.2% of Ball Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.15% of Berry Global Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ball Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Global Group Inc. -16.81% -16.28% -23.32% -11.14% -7.48% -5.22% Ball Corporation -0.76% 1.74% 21.83% 39.66% 85.28% 55.46%

For the past year Berry Global Group Inc. has -5.22% weaker performance while Ball Corporation has 55.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Berry Global Group Inc. beats Ball Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, India, China, and the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties; Consumer Packaging; and Engineered Materials. It offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company also provides engineered materials, including corrosion protection products; and cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes. The companyÂ’s engineered materials also consists of drop cloths and retail trash bags; polyvinyl chloride films and boxed products; trash-can liners and food bags; and stretch and shrink films. In addition, it offers flexible packaging products, such as personal care films; food and consumer films, as well as barrier films; and converter films, including coated and laminated products, as well as a range of products for the food, healthcare, and personal care markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment manufactures and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment offers metal beverage containers. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment manufactures and supplies metal beverage containers and ends for producers of carbonated soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Food and Aerosol Packaging segment provides steel food containers and ends for packaging vegetables, fruits, soups, meat, seafood, nutritional products, pet food, and other products; and aerosol, and paint and general line containers; and extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs. The Aerospace segment develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, data exploitation solutions, and other technologies for civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, and systems engineering services. It also designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides related services, such as launch vehicle integration and satellite operations. In addition, this segment provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors, as well as technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.