Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) Reaches $52.09 Formed H&S; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General Amer Invsts Co has 0.36% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 299,942 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 46,033 shares. Vanguard owns 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 4.22M shares. Metropolitan Life Comm Ny invested in 0.01% or 7,426 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 14,200 shares. Northern Trust holds 552,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs accumulated 2.36M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0% or 267,340 shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 2.20M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 43,872 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated invested in 0% or 302 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 68,650 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 47,678 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 25,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 68,579 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider Alafi Christopher D bought $1.99M.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 169,615 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – FDA AGREED ON PROPOSED CONTENT AND TIMING OF A ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $621.09 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

